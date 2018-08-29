Suman alleges harassment over dowry

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Suman Saini, daughter of Omkar Saini on Tuesday alleged that her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law used to harass her mentally and physically seeking dowry.

Briefing media persons here, Suman said that she married Raj Kumar on April 25, 2002 with Hindu rituals and out of same wedlock a male child was born on September 2005, who has become differently-abled after receiving some severe injuries. She alleged that from the very beginning her in-laws started maltreating her and demanded dowry from her family. When she failed to fulfill the wishes of her in-laws she had become a victim of domestic violence, she added.

Suman further alleged that her husband and his father and mother had stolen her 30 Tolas of gold and 20 Tolas of silver including set of necklaces, set of bangles, set of finger rings, ear-rings and silver utensils on August 25, 2018.

In this connection, a complaint was also lodged at Gandhi Nagar Police Station but no FIR was registered in this case, the reason best known to the officials of Police Department, she said.

Suman appealed to the government to take action under law to save herself and her son’s life and to ensure their safe survival as threats pouring daily after filing of complaint regarding theft of her ornaments at Gandhi Nagar Police Station against Raj Kumar, Anchal Kumar (father in-law) and Santosh mother in-law, all residents of Nanak Nagar Extension, Jammu. Omkar Saini sought justice for her daughter and differently-abled grand son.