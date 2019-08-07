Sukhnandan welcomes scrapping of Article 370





STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and Ex MLA Ch Sukhnandan welcomed the historical decision of BJP Government at the Centre to scrap Article 370.

Celebrating the birth of a United India with the people of Marh, Ch Sukhnandan said that the government has created history and termed the move as fulfillment of Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream of freeing Kashmir from the chains of Article 370.

“There was a long-pending demand to scrap Articles 370 (which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and 35A of the Constitution with the intention of ensuring social, economic and political justice,” he said, adding that the people of the Jammu region will be benefitted from the Centre’s decision.

The former minister asserted that for the last seven decades NC, Congress and PDP governments have been failed to empower the Panchayats which was major reason that vast majority of states population which dwell in rural areas were without basic facilities.

Sukhnandan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their courageous and significant historic decision ever.

Among those who were present include Mandal Pradhan, Babu Ram Sharma, Kissan Morcha President, Rajinder Singh, BJYM President Vikas Choudhary, Sarpanch Harjeet Singh, Sham Lal Sharma, Dharampal, Mulkhraj, Prem Singh, Vandana, Sarpanch Balbir Singh and Balbir Singh Sarpanch.