Sukhnandan exchanges Eid pleasantries

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior BJP leader, Choudhary Sukhnandan joined Eid celebrations at Jama Masjid, village Pangore in Marh constituency and celebrated the festival with Muslim brethren with fervour and gaiety.

While interacting with Muslim brethren, Sukhnandan extended Eid greetings on the joyous occasion. He hoped that the festival would be a harbinger of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which are hallmark of the State’s glorious pluralistic ethos. He prayed for peace, prosperity and wellbeing of people of country in general and of J&K in particular. The BJP leader further appealed to people for maintaining peace at all costs. “Let all of us pledge today to work unitedly for peace, prosperity and well being of Jammu and Kashmir and its people,” said Sukhnandan, hoping that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity in J&K.