Sukhnandan discusses regularisation of daily rated workers

JAMMU: The Committee on Petitions of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday met under the chairmanship of MLA, Choudhary Sukhnandan Kumar and discussed the petition submitted by Parmod Sharma regarding regularization of 21 casual labourers/daily rated workers working in the Agriculture Department.

MLA, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, who is a member of the Committee, gave his suggestions regarding pending petitions before the Committee.

Secretary, Agriculture Department Showkat Ahmad Beigh informed the Committee about the status of the petition and said the matter has been taken up with the Finance Department and other related departments for early settlement of the issue.

Secretary, Legislative Assembly, M.R Singh, Director Agriculture, Jammu H.K Razdan, Special Secretary, Law A.R Fayaz, Deputy Secretary, LA Abdul Qayoom Mir, Under Secretary, LA Shabir Ahmed, besides other senior officers of concerned department and Assembly Secretariat were also present in the meeting.