Sukhnandan demands regularisation of village Chap Sardar Attar Singh

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Express resentment over anti-encroachment drive conducted by Jammu Development Authority for harassing people of Village Chap Sardar Attar Singh unnecessarily, former Minister, Choudhary Sukhnandan on Tuesday demanded for regularisation of aforesaid village.

Pertinent to mention here that Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on May 21 carried out long anti-encroachment drive and retrieved about 387 Kanals of prime JDA land located at Village Chap Sardar Attar Singh, Tehsil Mandal, Jammu.

Briefing media persons here on Tuesday, Sukhnandan said that he is not against JDA’s anti-encroachment drive but terming residents as encroachers is wrong. He further said that people of aforesaid area own the possession of land for last more than 40 years. Government should take adequate steps to regularise aforesaid land as per past practice, he said, adding that Nanak Nagar, Satwari and Bathindi areas were also regularised by JDA by handing over the possession to people residing there.

Sukhnandan appealed to the Government to do justice with people of the area besides taking necessary measures to regularise the aforesaid land at the earliest.

The residents of Phallian Mandal expressed resentment against JDA for forcibly retrieving their land. They further alleged that no prior notices were issued by JDA and residents were forcibly thrown out of their land.