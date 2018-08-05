Suicide attack kills three NATO soldiers in Afghanistan: official

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kabul: A suicide bomber killed three foreign soldiers in an attack on a patrol in eastern Afghanistan today, NATO’s mission in the country said.

“Three Resolute Support service members were killed by a suicide bomber during a combined, dismounted patrol with Afghan forces in eastern Afghanistan,” it said in a statement.

A US member of the patrol and two Afghan soldiers were wounded, it said, without giving the nationality of those killed. (PTI)