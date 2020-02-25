Sufyan of Dewan Devi HSS shines in 65th School National Games

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sufyan, a class IX student of Dewan Devi Higher Secondary School, participated in 65th School National Games held at Nadiad organised by the Sports Authority of Gujarat from February 15 to 19, 2020.

He clinched an individual bronze medal in fencing sport in Epee event.

He achieved 3rd rank all over India.

Presently, he is a student of Khelo India Talent (KIT), practiced at NSNIS, Patiala, Punjab.