Sufi shrine damaged due to lightening in Uri

Srinagar: Lightening today destroyed a revered Sufi shrine of Baba Fareed Shakarganj in Uri area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir but there was no loss of life in the incident, police said.

The lightening hit the shrine Baba Fareed in Gharkote area of Uri, near the Line of Control (LoC), in the wee hours, destroying the shrine made of wood, mud and stone, police said.

No one was present at the shrine when the lightening struck, they said.

The shrine is revered by people from both sides of the LoC in Uri and adjoining areas. (PTI)