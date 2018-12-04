Sufi nominated Vice-Chairman of Wakf Board, Jeelani Member

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Chairman, Board of Directors for the Muslim Specified Wakfs and Specified Wakf Properties, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Monday nominated G.R Sufi, Ex-Chief Information Commissioner, J&K as Vice-Chairman of the Board while Gous-ul-Nisa Jeelani, former Principal District and Sessions Judge was nominated as a Member of the Board.
“In pursuance of the powers vested in me under Section 6 of the Jammu & Kashmir Muslim Specified Wakfs and Specified Wakf Properties (Management and Regulation) Act 2004, I Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Chairman, Board of Directors for the Muslim Specified Wakfs and Specified Wakf Properties, hereby nominate G.R Sufi, Ex-Chief Information Commissioner, J&K, as Member of the Board. Further, in terms of proviso to Sub-Section (1) of Section 9 of the said Act, I nominate G.R Sufi, Member of the Board, as Vice-Chairman of the said Board till the Vice-Chairman is elected formally,” reads the order.
The order further reads; “In pursuance of the powers vested in me under Section 6 of the Jammu & Kashmir Muslim Specified Wakfs and Specified Wakf Properties (Management and Regulation) Act 2004, I Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Chairman, Board of Directors for the Muslim Specified Wakfs and Specified Wakf Properties, hereby nominate Gous-ul-Nisa Jeelani, H. No. 24, Madina Enclave, Rawalpora, Srinagar, as Member of the Board.”
