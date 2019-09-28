SUFALA may be linked with Housing Co-operatives: Arup Roy

STATE TIMES NEWS

KOLKATA: West Bengal State Co-operative Housing Federation Ltd celebrated its 54 years of excellence at Sisir Mancha, Kolkata. Arup Roy, Minister Incharge Co-operation Department was the Chief Guest on the occasion and justified the role of cooperative societies for uplifting socio economic scenario of the State under guidance of Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Roy, during his inauguration speech, emphasised on effective women empowerment in rural and urban sectors, so that grass root economy can be increased and overall economy of the State may flourish. He added that agricultural and vegetable production can be distributed through project SUFALA of State Government. He also added that project SUFALA may be linked with housing cooperatives by opening outlets in bigger housing complexes across the State.

Asis Chakraborty, Chairman of West Bengal State Co-Operative Housing Federation Ltd presided over the meeting. He emphasised on diversification of the activities along with the basic objectives of granting loans and advances to members for the construction / purchase of houses /flats/ apartments etc.

Others present on the occasion included MLA and Chairman of the WB State Cooperative Union, Swarnakamal Saha; Registrar of Co-operative Societies Government of West Bengal, P Mohangandhi and Tapendra Mohan Biswas.