SUBSIDY POLITICS

Subsidies have become synonym with governments’ people appeasing policies. We can attribute it mainly to Congress Govt. as it has ruled for a longer period. There is subsidy on domestic petroleum products, on food grains (recent Food Security Bill), on electricity, water etc. The result is that many agencies are always in a deficit which keeps on increasing. A stage reaches when the increase in price becomes exorbitant like increase in price of cooking gas. If the load on economy due to the unwanted subsidies is increasing then why government is not taking action to do away with them or regularize it properly so that only the needy gets it. And when any such move is initiated opposition parties attack the government over its decision to gradually do away with the LPG subsidy, calling it “cruel” and demanding that the proposal be withdrawn. Although Modi has a reputation for reducing India’s huge subsidy expenditure, data shows he’s missed the chance to rein it in. And as he prepares for state and national elections, subsidy reforms — a sensitive issue among much of India’s vast electorate — will be even more difficult in Asia’s No. 3 economy. India’s food subsidies in the financial year starting April 1 have almost doubled from five years ago, the decline in oil subsidies is reversing with rising crude prices, while fertilizer subsidies have largely remained at the same level. For 2018-19, Modi’s overall expenditure rose only by 10 percent but he allocated 15 percent more for three major subsidies — food, fertilizer and petroleum — against an increase of 12.6 percent a year earlier. Still, the overall subsidy bill of the government is not falling. Modi’s initiative to boost liquefied petroleum gas usage in rural areas and provide subsidized food to a widening pool already reeling under rural distress has ensured it remains high. . It looks the very basis of providing the target section i.e. the economically weaker sections with the basic amenities of livelihood looks to have gone oversize. Centre should discontinue the policies of freebies to retain the vote bank and people should also understand the need to pay actual prices and not burden the government to continue with such schemes.