Submission date for scholarship forms extended

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: As per the official communiqué from Director Tribal Affairs J&K, the last date for submission of application forms under Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes to Scheduled Tribe students has been extended to November 15th, 2017.
Students are advised to fill the application forms after checking their eligibilities as already notified.
