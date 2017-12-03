Sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region continued to experience sub-zero night temperatures even as the Meteorological Department has forecast a further dip in the mercury owing to the dry weather over the next few days.

The night temperature across Kashmir division, including Ladakh region, stayed below the freezing point last night with some places registering a dip in the mercury from the previous night, an official of the MET department here said.

The mercury is likely to drop further as the weather would remain mainly dry over the next few days, he said.

Last night, Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – recorded the minimum temperature of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius down 0.5 degrees from the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius and the mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius same as the previous night, the official said.

Kokernag town, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius slightly down from minus 1.1 degrees Celsius yesterday, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, he said.

He said the other famous health resort of Pahalgam – which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra registered an increase of nearly a degree in the night temperature as the minimum there settled at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night s minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Leh continued to be the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir, with a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius though a slight increase from the previous night’s minus 8.7 degrees Celsius.

The official said the nearby Kargil town also witnessed a slight increase in the night temperature as the mercury there settled at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 7.6 degrees Celsius the previous night. (PTI)