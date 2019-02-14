STYMIED GROWTH

Share Share 0 Share

The development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir has not been able to come out of lethargic development. Niti Ayog had said Jammu and Kashmir has showed the maximum gains in improvement of health outcomes from base to reference year in indicators such as Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), Under-five Mortality Rate (U5MR), full immunization coverage, institutional deliveries, and People Living with HIV (PLHIV) on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART). Besides Jammu and Kashmir others who figure in the top list include Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Development cannot be taken in isolation. The development saga has to have states as partners and it depends upon the cordiality of the Centre-State relations they have. Now with President Rule in the State one can see some pace gaining in the development canvas. But this is a temporary phase and once elections takes place which for all reasons is due few months away and future development depend on the new political combination emerging after the polls. Health Index has been developed as a tool to leverage co-operative and competitive federalism to accelerate the pace of achieving health outcomes. It would also serve as an instrument for “nudging” States & Union Territories (UTs) and the Central Ministries to a much greater focus on output and outcome based measurement of annual performance than is currently in practice. With the annual publication of the Index and its availability on public domain on a dynamic basis, it is expected to keep every stakeholder alert to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Goal number 3. A visit to government medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir tells another story where patients rue about doctors non-availability in some cases even emergency cases remain unattended with poor infrastructure. For most of the clinical tests one has to depend on private labs as the facility in the government hospitals are non-functional. Even at times patients have to get some of the life-saving drugs from the open market. One fails to understand how these parameters are taken into account to justify the quality of medical health support system.