Stupendous victory

Dear Editor,

Kudos to team India for accomplishing an exceptional victory in the third T20 international match played against Bangladesh. The middle order batsmen must be commended for playing responsible knocks in the series decider. After early dismissal of Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, the need was for a composed partnership between the two batsmen to accelerate the team to a massive total. KL Rahul’s scintillating 52 and Shreyas Iyer’s outrageous 62 proved to be the one. Being asked to bowl in the second innings by the toss winning team, especially at a time when there is dew on the ground, it seemed like a strenuous task for Indian bowlers. But Deepak

Chahar accomplished the best bowling figures in T20 internationals, taking six wickets for just seven runs in a spell of 3.2 overs. He did something one would never have anticipated.

Tushar Anand,

Patna.