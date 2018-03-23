Stung by love for terrorists, BJP ministers abandon martyr

Share Share 0 Share 0

BJP did it again! None of its ministers deemed it appropriate or befitting to their stature to remain present at the District Police Lines Jammu or Jagati Migrant Camp to pay tribute to the slain police martyr, who laid down his life along with four other warriors of the army and police while fighting terrorists in Chak Fateh Khan, Helmatpora in Kupwara district.

The move seems to be well considered because on earlier occasions as well the BJP had shied away from being in the fore-front when it came to showing respect to martyrs of security forces.

By not attending the wreath laying ceremony or last rites of the police martyr, the BJP has strengthened the perception that it does not want to annoy the big brother PDP for maintaining power equation in Jammu and Kashmir. Ironically, however, three senior PDP ministers ensured their participation in wreath laying ceremony in Jammu.

One after other, the BJP is exposing its vulnerability in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape. It has miserably failed in getting three posts of middle rung officers sanctioned in its core constituencies of Kalakote, Sunderbani and Nowshera. It’s most vocal MLA Ravinder Raina is fighting the war for Nowshera lonely with the party showing intriguing indifference. The people of Jammu are well aware of the BJP’s total surrender, which they stunningly mandated in 2014. They have torpedoed every issue, dear to Jammuites.

How come the party that portrayed itself as the exclusive messiah of Jammu for over six decades, compromise with its fundamentals?

As if hobnobbing with soft separatists is not enough, the BJP has lately developed a sort of love for all those who have engaged India in proxy war and weakened its foundations in the Kashmir Valley. The BJP is going to partner the PDP’s venture of incentivizing terror. The apparent fist fighting is just for public consumption. Otherwise stage is set to dole out sops to terrorists, who have been pursuing agenda of “Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Inshallah Inshallah”. They are not the lot called JNU brigade or pseudo activists. They are the real ones brandishing guns to challenge India on the Indian soil.

If all goes well, and if the PDP’s understanding about BJP’s weakness for power does not betray it, stage is set to glamourise Pakistan sponsored radicalised ultras as respectable ones. Such of the terrorists, who surrenders will be rewarded with a Term Deposit Certificate of Rs 6 lakh with a lock in period of ten years. However, the holder of the certificate will get a recurring monthly interest of Rs 4,000 per month, as per the revised and proposed Policy of Surrender and Rehabilitation of Militants. Despite spilling of blood for nearly three decades, the successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir have not been able to differentiate between a terrorist and militant. They know the difference well but under a strategy they keep calling the ultras as militants or misguided youth.

The rewarded surrendered terrorists will get additional sops if they hand over arms and ammunition and explosives to the security forces. The rate-list has already been formulated, which envisages Rs One lakh for UMG/GMPG/Pika/RPG/Sniper Rifle and Rs 50,000 for AK Rifle. By virtue this rate list, the surrendered terrorists would turn out as arms suppliers to the government. They won’t be asked the source of their arsenal and purpose for which it had been handed over to them and by whom. Reportedly, they won’t be subjected to interrogation and, therefore, the harbours and perpetrators will remain invisible for all times to come. Is it a ploy to insulate the terror-mentors or masters?

Notwithstanding the fact that peace loving and patriotic youth running helter skelter for jobs or opportunities under employability, the surrendered terrorists can avail various Government schemes meant for employment including PMKVY and Himayat.

To have the ultras back home, instead of sending them to gallows for their crimes against humanity and the nation, the PDP-BJP government’s new policy also proposes to welcome them on their return from training camps across the border.

The feelers that BJP opposed the new surrender policy in the recent cabinet meeting is just to test the waters and, given the experience of past three years, nobody can stop the PDP from going its way. Once it happens, the reason why the BJP ministers are shying away from standing by the side of national heroes will become clear.

Power is more important than valour of soldiers getting bullets at their chests.