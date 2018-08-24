STUMP GROWTH

Share Share 0 Share 0

It was B. R Ambedkar who advocated that reservation be allowed for a fixed period of 10 years only, with no possibility of extension. Sixty years have passed and there is no hope of the system coming to an end. It is a fact – though few dare to admit it – that, now, virtually all upper caste politicians are scared of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, especially the SCs. From abject helplessness a few decades ago, the SCs/STs have become so assertive that they are all set to get reservations in promotions too – on top of admissions to educational institutions, and for entry to government jobs. When reservations are introduced in promotions, the beneficiaries will invite much ill-will upon themselves. When a person is selected on merit basis, those who lose will not complain, but when a person is promoted only because of the accident of caste, the rejected will feel bitter about it. This can destroy institutions. Government policy is reinforcing caste divisions in an increasingly liberal society. There is hardly a Brahmin family that does not have inter-caste marriages, and successful ones too. In pursuing a casteless society, our rulers have only reinforced caste where it should matter least – in national governance. There are now two divisions within the SCs/STs – those who have already benefited from reservations and the poor ones who have not. The solution is to shift to class-based divisions and ensure fair entry in primary and secondary schools. It is a fact that even the poor prefer private schools because, even if unqualified, the teachers are present. Then, why should the government not offer freedom to private schools to charge whatever fees they like, on the condition that they will admit an equal number of poor children – irrespective of caste – free? Political calculations by different political parties have stymied a reasoned upgrade of the reservation process. They only keep fuelling more and more communities’ demands for reservation, where affirmative action has taken a backseat to caste consolidation. This indeed serves the country ill. In so far as quota in promotion disincentivises is concerned the pursuit of excellence in larger perspective becomes more dangerous.