‘Studying Buddhism in India’

To encourage more international students to take up higher Buddhist studies in India, International Buddhist Confederation, IBC, will offer scholarships to deserving students. It plans to implement its scholarship programme in 2020.

The confederation organised a two-day symposium, July 21-22, in New Delhi, to discuss its scholarships programme and existing opportunities for the study of Buddhism in India.?The symposium enabled?a two-way interaction?between Buddhist academics from Indian institutes and representatives from overseas Buddhist institutions. Delegates?from potential Indian host-institutions including major universities and monastic institutions also gave an overview of courses available in their respective university/ monastery, and other related facilities. Participants also brainstormed on how to make India the preferred destination of foreign students.

The Buddha’s four noble truths help a practitioner overcome suffering, and Buddhists believe that anybody can become a buddha by practising the Buddha’s teachings. Students can learn about the Buddha’s teachings at monasteries and universities. While monasteries are home to highly-trained lamas who teach finer aspects of Buddhism; universities offer different courses to both monastics and laypersons to help them develop an understanding of the Buddha Dharma. “Our focus is to elevate society and for that we need siksha, education, and training at grass-roots level. The State government of Tripura has approved of setting up an international Buddhist university in Tripura. The government has given the letter of intent that will go for further processing,” said Venerable Dhammapiya, secretary general, IBC, while talking about the need for Buddhist universities.

“In monastic institutions curriculum can be exhaustive and deep, but in academic institutions, the curriculum is set according to university framework. Today, we are meeting to decide on opportunities that can be given to aspirants of Buddhist studies in foreign countries. They can apply to the institutions according to their choice,” said Professor Geshe Ngawang Samten, vice chancellor, Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, Varanasi, explaining that ancient Tibetan schools maintain Nalanda tradition that places a lot of emphasis on Buddhist philosophical thought, epistemology and logic. “We are already providing an opportunity to study Buddhism, we have a three-year course for Bachelor’s and a two-year course for Master’s degree.