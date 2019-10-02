Study in contrast

Editor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan’s speeches at the UN General Assembly were poles apart in approach and philosophy. Delivering India’s message of harmony and peace to the world, PM Modi told the world leaders that India gave the world ‘Buddha’ and not ‘Yuddha’. Pakistan should get over its Kashmir fixation and focus on issues that affect their country. Sanjay Chopra, Mohali.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
Life for me is about fears mashed with excitement: Hrithik Roshan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper