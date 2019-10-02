Study in contrast

Editor,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan’s speeches at the UN General Assembly were poles apart in approach and philosophy. Delivering India’s message of harmony and peace to the world, PM Modi told the world leaders that India gave the world ‘Buddha’ and not ‘Yuddha’. Pakistan should get over its Kashmir fixation and focus on issues that affect their country.

Sanjay Chopra,

Mohali.