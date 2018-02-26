Students to get 50 pc concession in fare

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Traffic Police has advised the transporters to charge only half passenger fare in respect of students travelling from their residential places to the location of their Educational Institution and back once in a day.

The order issued by Inspector General of Police, Basant Rath reads, “In terms of Annexure “H” to Notification No. 05 P-MVD of 2017 dated 22.06.2017 of Transport Commissioner (Chairman, State Transport Authority), J&K, directions have been issued for provision of 50 per cent concession in passenger fare to the students. As such, all stage carriage transporters, be them Private Operators or the J&K State Road Transport Corporation, shall charge only half passenger fare in respect of students travelling from their residential place to the location of their Educational Institution and back once in a day. The student, however, needs to produce a bona-fide and valid identity card of the institution in which he/she is studying.”

“Necessary action shall be taken against the violators of the said directions, under Motor Vehicle Act and Govt. Notification issued vide No. 05 P/MVD of 2017 dated 22.06.2017,” the order added.