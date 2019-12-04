Students should adopt a healthy lifestyle

Dear Editor,

Parents always wants their children to live a long healthy life. Unfortunately, not everyone is able to boast that they have no problems in this area. Many students find it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle in college. Classes and lectures, reading and essay writing assignments, extracurricular activities, work commitments, tight budgets and food choices all can be stressful and harm health.

Healthy diet may not sound that thrilling. But it can help one stay fit and live one’s life to the fullest. Poor concentration, fatigue, laziness, and frustration are signs that your children need to recharge power bank. One must eat healthy to remain fit and active. Moreover, drinking lots of water improves concentration and prevents overeating. It charges body so that one feels cheery throughout the day. It’s preferable to carry a bottle wherever one goes.

It is always notice that students remain awake for late to finish writing research paper or hang out with friends, but one should make sure your children don’t get used to it.

Sleep deprivation can reduce brain function, cause fatigue, headaches and weight problems.

Students these days have little time for physical activity but exercise is important for them. Exercise helps to maintain a healthy body and sharp mind. The best way to lead a healthy life is to assert oneself.

If we need a fit nation, we need healthy and fit youngsters and for that we need to have a healthy lifestyle.

D.P Singh (Raju).

Jammu.