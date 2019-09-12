Students protest non-availability of class rooms

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The students of Government Higher Secondary School for Boys Nowshera took out a protest rally on Thursday and urged the Administration to vacate their class rooms which have been occupied by the border villagers migrated during cease fire violations by Pakistan.

The students said that in the absence of the class rooms they have to sit outside under the sky and bear the brunt of scorching sun and rains. They said that their studies and ultimately their career are being affected badly. They also said that they are not getting sufficient drinking water.

Tehsildar Nowshera Munshi Ram Choudhary and SDPO Brijesh Sharma reached the spot and pacified the students. Tehsildar said that arrangements are being made to vacate the school rooms soon. Meanwhile, the drinking water was provided in the school.