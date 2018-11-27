Students of the year awards ceremony held at JKPS Panjtirthi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The students of the year awards ceremony Session 2018-2019 was organised at JK Public School (JKPS) Panjtirthi, here on Tuesday.

Sayuri Gupta of Class Ist, Swastik Sharma of Class 3rd, Khushnuma Riza of class 5th and Swayam Khajuria of Class 7th were felicitated as the best students of the year 2018-2019 by the Principal of JKPS Panjtirthi Suman Banbah.

Jakians were awarded on the basis of academics, participation in co-curricular and physical activities, General awareness, general knowledge, newspaper reading, discipline and over all personality.

The Principal of JKPS Panjtirthi expressed, “The students being awarded each year are chosen by their mentors for demonstrating the will to perform best and exceptional accomplishments in all the tasks assigned to them. The main purpose is to acknowledge and promote students’ academic excellence and motivate other students to perform better.”