Students of Oriental Academy leave for heritage trekking

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: First batch of Tawi Trekkers J&K comprising 36 students of Oriental Academy Higher Secondary School, Jammu left today for Dharamshala to participate in the Himalayan Heritage Trekking Programme being organised by the Club in the Kangra-Jawalajee-Macleodganj area of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Three teachers of the school, Arvinder Kaur, Nishu Dubey and Ajay Kumar accompanied the group which is being led by Joint Secretary of the Club, Sonam Sidharth also includes a trained and experienced mountaineer Manik Slathia and Bhanu Partap Singh.

Earlier, the group was flagged off by Administrator of Oriental Academy, Vivek Chauhan in the presence of Ram Khajuria and Shawetica Khajuria, President and Secretary of Tawi Trekkers J&K, respectively.

During the four-day venture, these trekkers would visit the world heritage site of Kangra Fort, the largest fort in the Himalaya and probably the oldest dated fort in India; the sacred Jawalajee Temple, one of the most ancient temples in India; Macleodganj, the seat of HH Dalai Lama, Dharamkot, popularly called mini Israel, Bhagshu Nag, the beautiful waterfall, Tapovan, Chamunda, Dharamshala and Nagini besides a visit to the beautiful Dharamshala stadium.

However, the major attraction of the programme is a visit to a sprawling tea garden and a tea manufacturing company to learn about the complete process of production of tea.

The purpose of this educative programme is to expose young boys and girls to nature and world famous Indian heritage and thereby imbibe in them the spirit of adventure and love and pride for the country and its glorious past.