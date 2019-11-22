Students of Kawa College visit DPS Nagbani

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To see the functioning of an innovative green school, around 50 pupil teachers along with faculty of Kawa College of Education visited Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani.

Teaching is imperfect without functional or realistic approach. For this accomplishment B.Ed pupil teachers and faculty of education visited the school with an aim to involve the teacher trainees at each and every step in teaching-learning process so that their understanding is imbibed and imprinted forever.

The teacher trainees used their observation skill for real teaching. They observed students’ classroom behaviour, school activities, games and sports, smart classes and enthusiasm and their ambitions. A real enlightenment was created in pupil teachers by this visit. It was a good learning experience for B.Ed students that provided them the opportunity to encounter different things in the school which can be integrated into many courses throughout the teacher preparation.

A good interaction session was held with the school students, staff and the teacher trainees. The Principal of the school R. K. Verma interacted with the pupil teachers in the presence of Dr. Bharti, Principal of Kawa College.

Verma said that teaching is one of the noblest professions that anyone can think of and it is the best form of giving back to the society. He also clarified all the queries related to CBSE and the present education system.