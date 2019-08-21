Students of JK Public School Kunjwani visit Pepsico Plant

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Under the ongoing programme of experiential and hands on learning, the Commerce Wing of JK Public School Kunjwani visited the Pepsico Plant, Jai Beverages, SIDCO Bari Brahmana on Wednesday. Accompanied by two teachers Parvinder Kour and Munish Gupta, a group of 60 students of classes XI and XII Commerce stream visited the plant and got the first hand experience of working of the bottling plant. The students visited the plant and witnessed the production and processing of the two products i.e., juice and soft drink. It was really an informative and educative trip. The students really enjoyed a lot as they were excited to have the first hand experience of the industrial set up. They interacted with the experts regarding their queries. Later, they were served with refreshment exclusively made by the respective unit. Such visits add to the knowledge and provide real life experience to the students.
