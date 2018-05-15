Students’ life at risk as school buildings ‘unsafe’

Share Share 0 Share 0

SAMBA: Hundreds of students getting education in Government Boys Middle School and Government Girls Middle School Budhwani, Samba are not free of risk of life because of the unsafe condition of these buildings.

Bhanu Partap Singh President of Youth Federation Samba and Ramesh Gupta senior leader of Shiv Sena after visiting these schools said that lakhs of rupees are being released by the Government for the repair and maintenance of buildings of schools but after seeing these dilapidated and unsafe buildings it appears that not a single penny has been spent on these buildings during last five years.

They said that Government while pursuing the enrollment in the Government schools claims qualified teachers and better infrastructure. They claimed that these buildings are unable to withstand heavy rainy season this time. The leaders have urged the senior officers of the Education Department to visit these schools immediately and arrange to carry out proper repair and maintenance of these buildings failing which a large scale protest will be held against the department.