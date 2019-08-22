Students hand over lost money to police

State Times News JAMMU: Two students handed over lost money to police on Wednesday in a bid to restore the same to its owner. As per the details, in an exemplary display of honesty, two students, namely Mehak Gupta and Anchal Jamwal, handed over a substantial amount of money to Jammu City Police which they had found while they were on their way. The two students had found a polythene bag along the way which contained a large amount of money. They immediately approached Police Station City and handed over the money to the concerned cops. This gesture of honesty and common decency is an example worth emulating.
