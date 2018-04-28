Students enrolling in humanities courses increased in past 3 yrs: UGC data

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The number of students enrolling in humanities disciplines has increased in the past three years, according to UGC data.

“The University Grants Commission (UGC) has stated that the total number of students enrolled in universities and colleges in the discipline of arts, humanities, social science including languages, oriental learning and area studies has increased in the last three years, a senior HRD ministry official said.

According to the data, 1.22 crore students enrolled in humanities courses across the country in 2014-15 academic session, and the number rose to 1.25 crore and 1.26 crore in 2015-16 and 2016-17 respectively.

“There is a popular perception that those who take science courses are more studious and academically sound and there has been a stigma attached to humanities courses in the society. The perception has changed now. More and more students are opting for humanities courses and having successful careers,” the official said.(PTI)