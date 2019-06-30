Students, civil society take out ‘peace rally’

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana along with Commander Sector 9RR Vikram Bhan and SSP Kishtwar Shakti Kumar Pathak flagged off “Peace Rally” from Chowgan Ground, Kishtwar, here today.

Maj Avijit Mehta, Offg CO 26 RR, CO 17RR, CO 11RR, Addl.SP, Nasir Ahmed, OC Helipad 26RR Major Digvijay Singh, CEO Kishtwar, Kuldeep Sharma besides other dignitaries, prominent citizens, members of civil society, besides scores of students participated in the programme.

The impressive function was organised by Indian Army (26 RR Kishtwar) in collaboration with District Administration Kishtwar wherein scores of students took out a massive rally by raising slogans for peace and unity and requesting everyone to maintain communal harmony.

The dignitaries supported and led the ‘Peace Rally’ along with Army, Civil Society and the students from various schools. The rally passed through different localities of the main town, including Dakbunglow, Old DC Office Complex, Gudhali Chowk, Lower Bus Stand, Hidyal Chowk, Salamkaie and concluded at Chowgan ground.

The students took a pledge to maintain peace and communal harmony at all costs during the programme.

While speaking on the occasion, DDC said it is prime duty of everyone to serve the humanity and to maintain brotherhood and peace among each other.

He exhorted upon the students to don’t fall pray towards wrong directions and hopefully this peace rally inspires a lot of the youth to keep this going and give the youth a call for action.