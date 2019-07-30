Students allege discrimination with Dogri, Sanskrit subjects

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Dogri and Sanskrit Departments, University of Jammu on Monday took out a protest rallies for neglecting the Dogri and Sanskrit subjects in a recent order issued by the Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department.

Members of Dogri Student Scholar Forum (DSSF) assembled near Jammu University gate and took out a protest rally which was culminated at Bikram Chowk. The members

DSSF Member Kailash Mohan said that the High Court directed that all regional languages should me made compulsory from primary level in all schools but the administration didn’t follow the guidelines of High Court. He said that Dogri is the mother tongue of Jammu province and any type of discrimination would not be accepted.

He appealed to the Governor to intervene in the mater and do justice with Dogri Language. Similarly, students of Sanskrit Department, University of Jammu also staged protest against government for ignoring the Sanskrit subject.

The student took out a protest rally and urged Governor to do justice with them by introducing Sanskrit language in the primary language.