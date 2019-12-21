Student injured after fall

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: A student fell from college roof in Kalakote and got injured. As per details, Sagar Sharma, son of Dhan Raj, resident of Rajouri fell from college roof due to slip and got injured. He was immediately shifted to hospital from where he was referred to GMC hospital.
