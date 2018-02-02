Student death: 3 schoolmates detained

New Delhi: Three minors have been detained in connection with the mysterious death of a Class 9 student in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, police said today.
Tusshar (16) was found unconscious by some students in his school bathroom and was taken to a hospital yesterday. He was later referred to the GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
CCTV footage revealed that he had a fight with some students near the washroom.
Three of the students with whom he had a fight have been detained, said a senior police officer, adding that they were minors.
They are being questioned.
Family members of the deceased alleged that he was thrashed by the students.
On the basis of a complaint by the boy’s family, a case was registered.
A medical board will conduct post-mortem on the body later today. (PTI)
