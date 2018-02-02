Student death: 3 schoolmates detained

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Three minors have been detained in connection with the mysterious death of a Class 9 student in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, police said today.

Tusshar (16) was found unconscious by some students in his school bathroom and was taken to a hospital yesterday. He was later referred to the GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

CCTV footage revealed that he had a fight with some students near the washroom.

Three of the students with whom he had a fight have been detained, said a senior police officer, adding that they were minors.

They are being questioned.

Family members of the deceased alleged that he was thrashed by the students.

On the basis of a complaint by the boy’s family, a case was registered.

A medical board will conduct post-mortem on the body later today. (PTI)