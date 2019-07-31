Student arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Doda Police on Tuesday arrested a student from Bathindi area. As per the details, a team of Doda Police raided a suspected location and nabbed the youth identified as Majin, son of Javed Iqbal Bhatt, resident of Bhatas.
