Strong states will strengthen country: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Indian union will be strengthened only if the states are strong.
Extending her greetings to the people of the states whose foundation days are celebrated on November one, Banerjee urged them to strengthen the country’s federal structure.
“Heartiest greetings to my brothers & sisters of Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh on the Foundation Day of their States,” Banerjee tweeted.
“The Indian Union will be strengthened only when States are strong. Let us strengthen our federal structure.
Jai Hind. Joy Bangla,” she added.
Seven Indian states – Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – are celebrating their foundation day on this day.
Union Territories of Lakshwadeep, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar also have their foundation days on November one. (PTI)
