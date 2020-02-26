Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia

Jakarta: A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit a remote part of eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning.
The undersea quake struck at a depth of some 61 kilometres (38 miles), about 280 kilometres southwest of the city of Tual in the archipelago’s Maluku province.
The Southeast Asian country is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.
In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing. (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
Pay attention to whatever you eat: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper