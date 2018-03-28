‘Strong education system is foundation of strong nation’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Secretary Education Farooq Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that a strong education system is the foundation of a strong nation.

The Secretary expressed these views while addressing students of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Amira Kadal during their morning assembly through Tele-media on International Day for Education.

Recalling the old times, Farooq Shah said that our State was once famous in the field of education and every possible effort should be taken to restore that glory.

He urged students to work hard to excel in the field of education. Secretary appealed the teacher community to take education as worship, saying happiness is embedded in the same.

On the occasion Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo expressed his good wishes for the students.

Another function was organized at GHSS Kothibagh where free spectacles were distributed among 400 students who had been examined earlier.

The event was organised by SSA Wing of CEO Srinagar under IED component during which Deputy Chief Education Officer Srinagar Mudassir Kaleem Fazili, OSD Cultural Education Wing DSEK G.N. Shakir, Media Coordinator Education Fayyaz Ahmad Fayyaz and District Incharge SSA Showkat Hussain distributed free spectacles among the students.

International Day for Education was celebrated across the State and in this regards several functions were organized in various institutions of the valley including at GHSS Rajbagh, BHSS Batamaloo, GHS Khanabal Anantnag, BHSS Jawaharnagar, Model HSS Dooru, GHSS Nunar Ganderbal, GHSS Kupwara.

Similar functions were also held in Ganderbal, Budgam, Anantnag, Ramban including Leh and Kargil in which students were enlightened about the importance of education.