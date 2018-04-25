Stroke: Causes, Symptoms and Prevention

Share Share 0 Share 0

A stroke occurs when an artery to the brain becomes blocked or ruptured, which then leads to the death of a certain area of brain tissue and its blood supply causing certain symptoms. Stroke can be classified into two types. The first type is referred to as Ischemia or ischaemia, which is the result of blockage of an artery and the second type is referred to as hemorrhagic, which is caused due to rupture of an artery.The signs and symptoms can occur suddenly which include muscle weakness, paralysis, severe headaches, loss of balance and co-ordination and problem with vision. Recovery of the patient depends on the amount and the location of damage, person’s age and any other disorders that are already present in the body.Improvement

from stroke symptoms commonly continues for six months after a stroke.

Some major reasons highlighting the causes of stroke are as follows:

High blood pressure: Also known as hypertension, it’s one of the major factors of strokes. If your blood pressure is typically 140/90 or higher than this figure, you should consult your doctor.

Tobacco : Smoking or chewing tobacco raises the chances of a stroke. Nicotine makes your blood pressure shoot up and smoking tobacco causes fat build up in your neck artery.

This thickens your blood, making it more likely to clot. Heart diseases: This condition includes a defective valve as well as irregular heartbeat, which are two of the major causes of strokes among elderly people. You may also have clogged arteries from fatty deposits, which cause stroke.

Diabetes: People who have high blood pressure are more likely to be obese. Obesity as well as diabetes both raise the chances of a stroke occurrence. Diabetes damages blood vessels and thus, may cause stroke. It should be noted that if you have a stroke with high blood sugar levels, the damage

to your brain is also higher.

Medications: Blood thinners that are used to prevent blood clots can sometimes make a stroke occurrence more likely through bleeding. Even low dosages of estrogens in birth control pills may make your odds go up.

Age factor: Though anyone could have a stroke but your chances go up as you get older. They double every decade after the age of 55.

Prevention

By following these preventive measures, you can definitely reduce the chances of getting affected by stroke.

Keep a check on your blood pressure:

The major factor responsible for stroke is high blood pressure. Monitoring blood pressure and, if it is elevated, treating it timely may reduce the chances of stroke. Reducing the intake of high-cholesterol and high salted foods can help in controlling your blood pressure level.

Workout

Exercising regularly helps in maintaining ideal body weight and maintaining blood pressure.

Quit smoking

Smoking accelerates clot formation in the body. It thickens your blood and increases the chances of plaque buildup in the arteries. Adapt healthy lifestyle by eating a healthy diet.

Lose weight if you are obese

Obesity increases the complications of stroke as it is a great risk factor for high blood pressure and diabetes. Maintain your ideal Body Mass Index (BMI).

Keep a check on diabetes

This is another reason that causes a stroke. If you have been suffering from diabetes, you are more likely to get impacted by stroke. Reduce or limit your sugar intake and regularly monitor your blood level.

Myth and Facts

Myth; Strokes mainly affect elderly people.

Fact: As we get older, we become more prone to health conditions but that doesn’t mean stroke cannot affect young individuals. There is an increasing number of strokes in younger people now. Almost 15 per cent strokes are hitting people in their 30s and 40s. Certain risk factors such as obesity and high blood pressure make younger age group prone to stroke.

Myth; Strokes are rare.

Fact: The statistics of stroke show that they are quite com mon. Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disabil ity in India. The overall incidence of stroke in Asia is between 116 and 483/100,000 per year.

Myth; Stroke occurs in the heart.

Fact: Strokes occur when blood supply to the brain is inter rupted.