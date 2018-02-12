String of attacks on security forces in J&K last year

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

Srinagar: The ‘fidayeen’ terror attack on an Army installation in the Sunjwan area of Jammu region is one of the many such attacks in J&K in the recent past.

Terrorists, especially foreigners, have been targeting the various installations of security forces in the state, mostly during the night, to inflict maximum damage.

On the last day of 2017, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants carried out a suicide attack at a CRPF camp at Lethpora in Pampore in Pulwama district, killing six CRPF personnel. Two of the terrorists were also shot dead. On August 26 last year, eight security forces personnel, including four CRPF jawans, were killed when a group of terrorists attacked district police lines in Pulwama, triggering an encounter in which three militants were also killed.

Before that, on 16th June, six police personnel including, an SHO, were killed in Achabal in Anantnag district. Two civilians were also injured.

A group of militants had laid an ambush on a police party in the Achabal area. The terrorists surrounded the police party, opened fire from all directions and killed Achabal police station SHO, Feroz Ahmed Dar, and five others.

Days before that, on June 5, four militants were killed in retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora District of J-K early morning.

In another fidayeen attack last year, JeM militants killed three Army troopers at Panjgaon of Chowkibal in Kupwara District on April 27 when they attacked the Army garrison.

Before that on January 9 last year, three civilians working as labourers were killed in a pre-dawn attack by militants on a GREF camp near LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu District.

In 2016, 18 Army personnel were killed when terrorists attacked an Army infantry battalion in Uri area in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on September 18. Four militants were also killed in the encounter.