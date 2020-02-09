Strike will continue till settlement of demands: PHE Employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: PHE Employees United Front on Saturday asserted that the on-going 24-hour Kaam Chhoro Hartal will continue till their demands are met.

Hundreds of PHE workers assembled in the premises of Office of the Chief Engineer PHE and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The spokesperson of the PHE Employees United Front said that the on-going strike has been extended for another 24 hours due to callous attitude of the government. He said that the work has been remained totally paralyzed in all PHE Divisions viz, PHE City-I, North, South, Rural, Kathua, Samba, Akhnoor, Udhampur, Rajouri, Nowshera, Poonch, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Dharmari Ground Water Drilling Division, Procurement and Kishtwar.

“We asked for negotiation but the government has not responded.

However, the Front members has decided to continue the agitation till the settlement of all issues,” he said. Among those who joined the protest included Bakshi Singh, Bhanu Partap Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Som Nath, Hoshiar Singh, Swaran Singh, Deepak Gupta, Mitul Sharma, Navdeep Singh and Vinkie Singh Mannas.