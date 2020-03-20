Strict restrictions enforced across Srinagar today

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The District Magistrate, Srinagar on Thursday imposed strict restrictions across the district tomorrow. No public movement or activity will be allowed anywhere in the district. Only government officials with valid IDs will be allowed to move. Concerned agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of restrictions across the district. Strict action will be taken against violators of the order. Government officials have been asked to ensure no one is found ferried in their vehicles. The decision to impose restrictions comes in the wake of surfacing of a case testing positive for COVID-19 in the district and is aimed at containing spread of the infection.
