Strict implementation of anti-encroachment drive in Jammu, Samba ordered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Saturday directed district administration Jammu and Samba to implement the anti-encroachment drive in letter and spirit and initiate action against the violators as per the law.

The Divisional Commissioner issued these directions while reviewing the progress made, so far, with regard to removal of encroachments on State and JDA land at a meeting held here today.

The meeting was attended by Senior Additional Advocate General, S S Nanda, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, Chief Engineer I&FC, Ashok Sharma, ADC Jammu, Ghansham Singh, ADC Samba, Vikas Gupta besides senior functionaries of Jammu Development Authority, Jammu Municipal Corporation and other concerned.

The concerned officers apprised the Div Com about the progress achieved so far and informed about total land retrieved in both the districts.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner impressed upon the concerned to implement the anti-encroachment drive in letter and spirit and initiate action against the violators. He directed the concerned officers to constitute special teams and start intense demolition drive to remove illegal constructions and encroachments across the city.