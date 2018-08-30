Strict compliance of pollution control norms

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The directions given by Transport Commissioner, for strict compliance of the norms for controlling the pollution emitted by the heavy vehicular traffic on the roads are justified and the necessity of the time. Truly speaking the roads which run through the entire rural areas of the Jammu and Kashmir have become a paradise for the buses which use kerosene oil as fuel in place of diesel.

The poor man’s kitchen fuel is easily available to the owners of the buses in the denominations of thousands of liter where a poor man is denied even 5 lit. of it which he is entitled to have from the ration shops run by the CAPD. The kerosene oil is sold at exorbitant rates to different agencies in connivance with the CAPD

Department.

Many transporters and the drivers run their vehicles on K.oil which, either have lost road worthiness or have been purchased from the scrap houses at throw away prices. It is seen that the cunning owners of these busses, after denting and painting, bring these buses again on the roads with some secret deal with the RTOs and the Pollution Control Department with impunity. Roads running through Basohli Bani Billawar have become the places where kerosene oil run buses and minibuses rule the roost

These buses emit rings of thick smoke and vanish in the air producing foul and pungent smell. The commuters of these buses develop nausea and start vomiting after inhaling the foul smell of the smoke. No body can stand near such buses while they are ideling. Journey by these buses is always prone to danger to the lives of the commuters.

It is very surprising how the private vehicles are often checked for the pollution certificate on the highways and are are fined if they fail to produce it while the old vehicles, having lost road worthiness and emitting thick balls of smoke gallop on the road fearlessly because they are given license by the pollution checking agencies and the RTOs in lieu of heavy amount as bribe.

The matter was highlighted in the press, during the meetings with the authorities concerned but none of them took the cognisance of the problem related with lives of the citizens. These old buses run on kerosene oil are like the death wells, allowing them to run on the roads is crime on the part of the such departments. Before these buses take more lives in future the government should take stringent action and tighten the noose around the erring officers and the departments which supply them the K. oil illegly. Such officials must be taken to task and must be put behind the bars who play with the innocent lives of the commuters.

Shiv Kumar Padha

Basohli