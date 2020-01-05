Strict action against rumour mongers: Div Com

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday said that the government will initiate action against rumour mongers who are creating fear among the people with nefarious design to disrupt peaceful atmosphere in the Valley. Div Com was speaking to media persons. He said that he received complaints of rumour mongering from Srinagar and Anantnag districts that created fear among the populace. He said that strict action will be taken against those found involved in such activities. “I have already directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), SSPs and SPs to identify such elements and arrest them under relevant laws immediately,” he said. Div Com appealed people not to pay attention to rumours and carry on their daily routine without fear.
