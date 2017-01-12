Latest News
Stress may increase heart disease, stroke risk: study

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Sam Johnson

    I think that natural remedies are the way to manage stress. EMPowerplus is a great natural option. It even has a quite a few studies done on it! Here’s their website if you’re interested:

    http://www.truehope.com/stress.html

    Reply

Leave a Reply

© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper

Desktop Version Mobile Version
Optimization WordPress Plugins & Solutions by W3 EDGE