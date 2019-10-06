Stress Management workshop held in Police Public School

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A day-long workshop on Stress Management was conducted by Muralidhar Koteshwar, Eminent Educationist, Director-Youth, Parenting and School Education Programme, and CEO UPLAD at Police Public School Miran Sahib, Jammu.

The aim of the workshop was to guide and advice teachers to learn the techniques to relieve stress, control emotions, handling physical and financial stress.

The workshop was attended by 45 teachers. During the workshop an interactive session was also held wherein different valuable techniques regarding stress management were discussed.

On the occasion, Principal PPS Miran Sahib, Jammu Renuka Guleria thanked Muralidhar Koteshwar and the team for conducting the workshop in the school and said that the workshop would enhance the knowledge of the teachers in managing day-to-day stress effectively.

She said attending the workshop was a wonderful experience. The workshop ended by paying gratitude to the resource person with a memento as a token sssof appreciation for his social service.