Strengthening religion will form basis of strong nation: Yudhvir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The history of India tells us that due to blessings of sages and saints, and strong religious and spiritual knowledge base, India was used to be known as one of the strongest nations of the world. The past of India is the testimony to the fact that by strengthening religion people can make their nation strong and secure.

This was stated by the General Secretary BJP, Yudhvir Sethi while addressing a gathering during Bhandara at Radha Krishan Temple, Rani Park near Kachi Chawni here on Saturday.

He said that need of the time is to strengthen the religion which in turn will fortify nation and bring in prowess to stride India towards new heights of vigour and development.

Giving reference of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader praised its people for showing exemplary brotherhood and amity despite their diverse backgrounds comprising different religions, ethnicity, creed and even languages.

He said strength of people of J&K lies in the bonhomie and tolerance they showcased towards each other and the strong bond which is persisting here since last over 70 years.

Even the contentious Article 370 of the Constitution failed to bring in distasteful relations between different communities due to strong bonds of brotherhood prevalent in this State comprising people of different hues and thoughts, he maintained.

He said that days are not far when people in the J&K UT and Ladakh UT will reap the fruits of development and unprecedented progress which was nowhere in the sight during over last seventy years.