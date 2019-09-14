Street play on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao staged

State Times News

DODA: Army organised Nukkad Naatak (Street play) to create awareness on Social Evil of discrimination against girl child with the theme of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” at Old Bus Stand, Doda.

Various evil social practices are prevailing in the society which hampers the development of society in general and country in particular. Social evil of discrimination against girl child include gender bias, dowry, child marriage, availability of limited opportunities to girls among many others. To create awareness, a Nukkad Natak was prepared and conducted by ten students each of Shaheen Public School and Government Degree College, Doda.

Nukkad Natak witnessed overwhelming attendance of local populace of Doda. The effort of school children was appreciated by one and all. “Ignorance is the Mother of all Evils” awareness only can help society to curb evil practices & lead the nation on to the path of development.