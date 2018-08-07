Streamline transfers, postings of engineers: HC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Sanjeev Kumar of State High Court on Monday asked Chief Secretary of the State to take appropriate remedial measures and effective steps for streamlining the process of transfers and postings of engineers in various government departments.

This significant court direction came in a petition filed by Madan Gopal Samyal challenging the legality of Government Order No.89-PW(R&B) of 2018 dated February 16, 2018 pertaining to the retention of respondent in the Rural Engineering Wing of the Rural Development Department. The petitioner was also aggrieved of Government Order No.50-RD & PR of 2018 dated March 14, 2018, whereby the respondent has been posted as Assistant Engineer Stores in place of the petitioner and the petitioner has been transferred and posted as Incharge Assistant Engineering, REW Block, Keerian Gandyal against an available vacancy. Both the petitioner and respondent are substantively holding the post of Junior Engineer borne on the cadre of Jammu and Kashmir Public Works (R&B) Subordinate Service and are holding the post of Incharge Assistant Engineers (Civil) in their own pay and grade.

Prior to its observation asking the Chief Secretary to come up with a rational policy on transfers and postings of the engineers in various departments of the State, the court quashed the aforesaid orders dated February 16 and March 14, 2018.

The court after hearing Advocate Abhinav Sharma appearing for the petitioner whereas Deputy AG Arshad Majid Malik for the State and Nirmal Kotwal for the private respondent also observed that respondents are free to fill up the post of Assistant Engineer Stores/Technical Officer to Executive Engineer, REW, Kathua by posting an appropriate person eligible to hold the post.