Share Share 0 Share 0

The stray nuisance is growing day-by-day in Jammu. The worst is at late night hours when hoards of them either sitting in the middle of the road or moving in dark lanes. The love for animal for men is unexplainable. The way they are left in the open shows as if they are unwanted by the owners and the civic authorities. Stray menace be it the dogs or cow or buffalo they are in abundance. There is no check in sending these animals in the open by the owners and the civic agency which looks after the city has no remedy to control the growing nuisance. A recent incident in Haryana where a member of a Cow Welfare Board has been accused of pilfering funds while heading a chain of bovine shelters run with the help of government largesse. In Haryana it is the BJP which is at the helm. Not only this at least 35 cows are reported to have died in a Gaushala because of the lack of adequate care. Not only this the animal is facing a problem in Madhya Pradesh, another state that has given the BJP a long stint in power. In the villages of Tikamgarh, Chandooli and Pratappura, stray cows, abandoned by owners on account of prohibition on the sale or slaughter of even unproductive cattle, have taken over the streets and are causing considerable damage to crops. Nearly 40 of Madhya Pradesh’s 51 districts are said to be adversely affected by cattle loitering and littering. The indifference towards animals and their caretaker – communities that have traded, legitimately, in livestock for generations – is palpable in other ways, leading to a myriad crises equally grave for man and beast. The cattle market, one of the pivots of the rural economy, has shrunk, with traders, especially Adivasis, Dalits and Muslims, being targeted through a combination of stringent laws, vigilantism and lynchings. A part of the problem lies in its political agenda: cows, the BJP insists, add to Hindutva’s halo. The other lacuna seems to be the BJP’s shallow understanding of the rural economy and the dynamics of the cattle trade.